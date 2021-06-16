Yuma police have released the name of the driver killed in Wednesday’s fatal collision, which also injured two others.
The deceased driver has been identified as 84-year-old Kenneth Stevenson.
The crash happened at approximately 5:23 p.m., with officers responding to the 4300 block of E. 32nd Street for a report of a collision with injuries
The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on 32nd Street when a 2001 Toyota Camry failed to yield while making a turn from a private drive.
In doing so, the Honda Accord collided with the Toyota Camry.
The driver of the Toyota Camry, which had two occupants, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The front-seat passenger of the Toyota Camry and the 47-year-old female driver were also transported to YRMC, both with serious injuries.
This case is still under investigation.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
