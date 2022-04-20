Yuma police have released the name of the man who was fatally shot late Sunday night – 41-year-old Gillermo Sutton.
The shooting happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. in the 600 block of 12th Street.
Arriving officers found Sutton suffering from a single gunshot wound.
According to Yuma police Sutton had been riding a bicycle prior to being shot.
Sutton was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.
According to the Yuma Police Department, this is an ongoing investigation and no suspect or suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call YPD (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Any information that leads to an arrest is subject to a cash reward of up to $1,000.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.