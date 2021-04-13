The passenger killed in a vehicle collision Friday night has been identified as John Heidmiller, 44.
The Yuma Police Department responded to the accident in the 8800 block of Avenue 8 ½ E at about 9:23 p.m. Friday.
The initial investigation revealed a 2002 GMC Sierra, driven by a 16 year old female, collided with a wooden road barrier. Heidmiller was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center as a precaution.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
The case is still under investigation, and YPD asks anyone with information to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.