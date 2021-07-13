Yuma police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed Wednesday during what may initially have been a home robbery.
The man has been identified as 60-year-old Robert Perez.
According to Yuma police, officers were dispatched to the home, located in the 4400 block of West 15th Place, at approximately 2:19 p.m. in reference to a disturbance with loud noises.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 60-year-old man, who had been shot, lying in the front yard of the residence.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two Hispanic men, who wore masks over their faces, had entered the house while brandishing weapons and threatened the occupants.
After taking some items the two men fled the scene in a green passenger car.
The shooting happened after the suspects were out of the house.
There were no other injuries reported and no arrests have been made at this time.
There is no additional description of the suspects and it is not known whether the home robbery was random and targeted.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
