Somerton police have released the name of a man who was wounded Monday evening in a shooting in which two vehicles were seen leaving the scene.
The man has been identified as 30-year-old Juan Albert Ruiz. He sustained a non life-threatening injury and is in stable condition at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
When Somerton police initially reported Monday’s shooting, no mention was made of someone being shot. However, Police Chief Araceli Juarez says information being released at the time was limited due to the sensitivity of the investigation.
Chief Juarez also said that the two vehicles being sought in the shooting, a black 2006 Cadillac CTS and a white 2016 Dodge Challenger, have both been located and are in police custody.
“They were both found in Yuma,” Chief Juarez said. “One was at a motel.”
The shooting happened at approximately 9:38 p.m. on May 31, with officers responding to 1638 S. Smith Way in regard to a delayed report of shots being fired.
When officers arrived on scene they found spent casings in the road and in the front yard of a home.
Upon further investigation, officers determined that the occupants of the house were not home at the time.
Officers were also advised that two vehicles were seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting.
The vehicles were described at the time as a white Dodge Charger and a black car.
The Cocopah Police Department, the Yuma Police Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s GIITEM task force, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office have all assisted Somerton police in the investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to please contact the Somerton Police Department at (928) 722-7326 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
