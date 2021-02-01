Yuma police have released the name of the 77-year-old man who was killed on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while walking his dog.
He has been identified as Gerald Tams.
At about 9:02 p.m. officers responded to the report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian in the 500 block of West 8th Street.
The initial investigation revealed that Tams was crossing 8th Street headed north when he was struck by a Chevy Cobalt, being driven by a 30-year-old male, who was heading westbound on 8th Street
Sgt. Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department said in a previous article that there are no lights on the north side of the road, which makes it very hard to see in that area.
The driver remained at the scene.
Tams was transported to Yuma Regional Medical and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and the case is still under investigation.