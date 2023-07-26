The Yuma Police Department has notified the community that Antwon Eugene Minor, 32, is now residing at 105 E. 23rd St., Apartment 2A, in Yuma. Minor is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.
He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On Oct, 15, 2015, Minor pled guilty in the Pima County Superior Court in Tucson to one count of second-degree sexual conduct with a minor under 15. He was sentenced to 3.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections with 238 days of credit for time served. His victim was a female juvenile known to him.
On Nov. 5, 2015, Antwon Eugene Minor was convicted of one count sexual conduct with a minor.
On Jan. 5, Minor pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to one count of failure to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to 36 months of intensive probation with the Yuma County Adult Probation Department.
As required by Arizona Laws, the Yuma Police Department is releasing the information. Police noted that abuse of this information to commit a crime against another person will result in prosecution.
YPD has personal safety and neighborhood watch information and programs available. If a citizen has any information regarding any criminal activity, please contact the YPD at 928-783-4421 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.