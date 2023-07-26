The Yuma Police Department has notified the community that Antwon Eugene Minor, 32, is now residing at 105 E. 23rd St., Apartment 2A, in Yuma. Minor is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

