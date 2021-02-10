Yuma police are investigating an apparent shooting at a motel on Tuesday morning, in which two people were taken into custody following a more than two-hour standoff.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said that at approximately 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the Budgetel Inn and Suites, located at 1640 S. Arizona Avenue in reference to gunshots being heard.
When officers arrived on scene a man was observed running up to a room on the second floor of one the buildings on the property.
Franklin said officers then set up a perimeter around the room and used an intercom in an attempt to get the man to come out, but he refused.
The standoff ended peacefully at approximately 1:05 p.m. when the man finally exited the room and surrendered without incident.
“It is not known at this time whether he was a victim, the suspect or a witness,” Franklin said. “He was arrested because he has outstanding felony warrants.”
Members of the YPD’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) also responded to the scene, but did not have to make entry into the room.
A female, whose role in the incident is not known yet, was also taken into custody at the motel during the incident.
Franklin added that there were no reports of any injuries and no property was damaged. This incident remains under investigation.
