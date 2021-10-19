Yuma police are investigating another armed robbery, this one happened Monday afternoon at a business in the 900 block of S. 4th Avenue.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said it happened at approximately 12:47 p.m. with officers responding to the location for a report of an armed robbery.
The initial investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the business, stated he had a gun, and demanded money.
After taking an undisclosed amount of money the suspect then fled the scene on foot, and was last seen heading East on Orange Avenue.
He has not been apprehended at this time.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie jacket, black pants and a blue mask covering his face.
There were no reported injuries and no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.