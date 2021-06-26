The Yuma Police Department has released still-frame photos and surveillance footage of an unidentified individual who was recorded shortly before last Friday’s fire in downtown Yuma that destroyed a commercial building that was under construction and severely damaged seven attorney offices.
The surveillance footage, which was obtained during Yuma police’s investigation into the fire, which has been ruled as arson, shows a man walking through the back parking lot of a building located at the corner of 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue.
In the video, which has been posted on YPD’s Facebook page, the man is seen carrying something in his left hand and looks back over his shoulder just before he walks out of the parking lot.
While it is unknown whether the man in the video was involved in the fire, he is currently a person of interest and Yuma police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him
In addition, anyone with any video or photos from the area that were taken on the night of the fire are being asked to upload them to the link https://yumapdaz.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/downtownfire.
All information will be kept confidential.
At approximately 10:27 p.m. on June 18, officers from the Yuma Police Department responded to the 200 block of South 2nd Avenue to assist the YFD with an active fire in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a commercial building in downtown Yuma that was under construction at 212 S. 2nd Ave. fully involved in flames.
It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. The intense heat from the fire also allowed it to spread to a structure just north of it, which sustained heavy damage.
There were no reported injuries, and fire investigators on scene determined the cause of the fire to be intentionally set.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call Detective E. Bonillas at (928)373-4784, or email him Ernesto.Bonillas@YumaAZ.gov.
You may also call 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
