The Yuma Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Monday at approximately 10:24 a.m. at the Quality Inn, located at 1691 S. Riley Ave.
According to police, the suspect threatened to shoot the clerk if he wasn’t given money, although no weapon was displayed.
Upon receiving the money, he entered a newer model burgundy sedan and fled the area.
The suspect was described as possibly Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 to 170 pounds, wearing dark colored jeans, a dark colored hoodie, dark sunglasses.
He also wore a black bandanna over his face as well.
YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to contact Detective Contrabasso at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.