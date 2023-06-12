Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of stories reporting on the 2023 Yuma Police Department Crime Report as presented by Police Chief Tom Garrity.
In 2022, the Yuma Police Department took a total of 9,917 reports, made 3,304 arrests and used force in 99 of those arrests. That’s .03% of the time.
“Any police department in this country would be proud of that stat,” Police Chief Tom Garrity said.
Garrity recently presented the City Council with the 2023 Yuma Police Department Crime Report, which included the numbers of times officers used force and complaints lodged internally and by civilians.
In some instances, officers used more than one type of force. For example, an officer may have started by using an empty hand, escalated to using an electronic control device and then an impact weapon, such as a baton.
In 2022, officers applied force with their empty hands 153 times, electronic control devices nine times, an impact weapon (baton) one time and firearms two times. There were no canine bites.
“There were two instances of a firearm and that is in the officer-involved shooting. There were two officers that were involved that used their firearms,” Garrity said, explaining that a person lost their life, but the two officers were deemed justified as the individual brandished a machete towards them.
Officers also displayed, but did not use, electronic control devices 11 times, impact weapons two times, firearms 90 times and canines 43 times.
In addition, officers used leg restraints 15 times. Although not technically a use of force, the department tracks use of leg restraints “to show that if we use something more than mere handcuffs, then we’re going to track that,” Garrity noted.
Besides each case, the department tracks each use-of-force incident to make sure that there is no variation in training. For example, Garrity explained that if an officer uses his words but another officer automatically goes for hands-on force in similar situations, then the variation points to a problem in training.
The goal is to “make sure that we’re all trained properly,” he added.
The report notes that the relationship between police and community is a “unique and delicate balance of trust and respect.” To be effective, employees must maintain a high degree of integrity and credibility and meet high professional standards.
The department’s Professional Standards Unit is charged with ensuring these high standards are met and correcting any deficiencies found. The unit is responsible for coordinating and managing internal investigations, citizen complaints, traffic collision reviews and use-of-force data collection.
The unit is staffed with one lieutenant and two sergeants who fall under the Office of Chief of Police and reports directly to the deputy chief of police.
“This is to keep them isolated from the rest of the department so that there’s no influence over the investigations that they’re going to do. They are the ones who make sure that the Police Department does their job, does it professionally and that citizens have a voice if they want to make a complaint on officers actions or actually compliment the officers,” Garrity noted.
The unit handles both internal and external allegations of employee conduct that violates policy or law.
Internal complaints are allegations of misconduct originating from employees within the Police Department. These investigations also serve to formally protect and defend proper employee conduct and the department’s policies from unfounded accusations or other scrutiny, the report notes.
“When we see an officer doing something wrong, out of policy, against the law, we want to make sure that we hold ourselves accountable so we do not end up on the CNN nightly news or across the nation,” Garrity said.
External complaints are allegations of misconduct originating from community members not employed by the Police Department.
In 2022, the Professional Standards Unit logged 83 complaints, with 55% of the complaints originating internally.
Following an investigation, the complaints are categorized as sustained, unsustained, exonerated or unfounded. Sustained means the officer did what the person accused them of doing which is against police policy or against law.
Unsustained means that the officer was not wrong or there is no evidence one way or the other to show the officer committed a wrong.
Exonerated means that the officer did what the person says they did, but they were within policy and/or the law. Unfounded means that the complaint has no basis.
Of the internal complaints, the department found 38 sustained, nine unsustained, one exonerated and four unfounded.
Of the external complaints, 17 were deemed sustained, five unsustained, two exonerated and five unfounded.
Two were left unassigned after the persons who made the complaints reviewed body camera footage and decided not to go forward with the complaints.
The unit investigated 35 complaints involving the operation of vehicles. Of the 11 pursuits last year, four were found to be out of policy.
When an officer deficiency is found, corrective actions range from remedial training and going over the violated policy with the officer to suspension or termination.
“One person was actually fired because he was so egregious and out of policy,” Garrity noted.
Mayor Doug Nicholls commended the chief and police force. “The professionalism of our men and women is pretty high, and that reflects the same comments I get from the community. There’s a lot of support in the Yuma community for our men and women in blue. So that’s a great, great thing to have some statistics to actually back up some of those perspectives,” Nicholls said.