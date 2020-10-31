With the Elections just days away now, Yuma police are once again reminding residents that it’s illegal to tamper with political campaign signs.
Over the past several days, the Yuma Police Department has received several reports of signs on private property being stolen or destroyed, according to Public Affairs Officer Ashley McCleney.
One of those reports was filed by Valerie McIntire, who has spent over $100 of her own money on signs, only to see them vandalized or stolen.
Her most recent sign – which was in support of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence – which she put up at the corner of 8th Street and Magnolia Avenue, was gone by the following day.
“If that isn’t mean-spirited I don’t know what is,” McIntire said. “Politics have become so filled with hatred and animosity. It doesn’t need to be that way.”
While she knows that some of her signs were damaged by the recent high winds, others were obviously destroyed by someone.
“Some of the mangled ones I was able to straighten up, for the sake of saving money.” McIntire said. “Others were just torn to shreds and left on the spot.”
Anyone suspected of removing, damaging, altering, or defacing political campaign signs is in violation of ARS 16-1019, which is a class 2 misdemeanor.
A class 2 misdemeanor in Arizona carries a fine of up to $750 and is punishable by up to four months in jail.
“This is what should be happening. It would be a deterrent,” McIntire said. “It would make people think twice about doing it.”
Any witness information or surveillance footage of the theft or vandalism should be reported as well.
Campaign signs are nor permitted to be placed in the right of way in either the city and the county, and signs that are may be removed by legal authorities.
“We encourage our community to engage in courteous and respectful behavior related to other community members’ choices,” McCleney said.
Anyone who believes a political sign is causing a hazard to public safety is urged to contact the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421 to have it properly relocated.