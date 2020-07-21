The Yuma Police Department has issued a warning about two different phone scams that have been reported by several members of the community who have received them.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, both of the scams have been around for a few years and are becoming prevalent again.
One is the computer tech scam, in which the scammer calls pretending to be from a computer company telling you that you have issues with your computer.
The other is what is commonly known as the family scam in which the scammer calls about a family member being in an accident or in trouble and you need to send money.
In the computer tech scam, the scammer will identify themselves as a technician and tell you that you have a serious problem with your computer, like a virus.
They will then tell you that in order to fix the problem – which you do not have – you will need to pay for tech support services.
Franklin said the scammers often ask you to pay by wiring money, putting money on a gift card, prepaid card or cash reload card, or using a money transfer app because they know those types of payments can be hard to reverse.
While there is also an email phishing version of the scam, the two most common ways it is being done is by a phone call from someone pretending to be from a well-known company, or you may get a pop-up on your computer screen telling you there is a problem and to call a number that is given.
Here is the real deal, according to Franklin.
“Real tech support companies will not call, text or email you telling you there is a problem. Also, real tech support companies will not send you a pop-up with a phone number to call. If your computer has an issue run a virus check. If there is a problem, call a reputable company.”
In the family scam, scammers try to trick you into thinking a loved one is in trouble. They call, text, email, or send messages on social media about a supposed emergency with a family member or friend.
They ask you to send money immediately. They may say there was an accident, they are in jail, or any number of locations. The caller will tell you they need money for bail, transportation or similar reasons.
The scammer will ask you to wire money or buy gift cards or prepaid cards. If you receive a call like this hang up and make every attempt to call the relative or friend in question to check on them.
Franklin urges people to be cautious of calls from phone numbers you are not familiar with, especially those from out of the country.
“If you do answer a call like this, do not give out any personal information,” Franklin said.
She added that legitimate companies will not ask for payment through gift or prepaid cards. They also will not keep you on the phone while you buy them.