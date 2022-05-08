With elections coming in August and November, Yumans can expect to see campaign signs appearing as soon as May 23. Candidates must follow certain rules when it comes to election signage.
As regulated by Arizona Revised Statutes section 16-1019, properly labeled campaign signs can be placed in city rights-of-way beginning 71 days prior to the primary election. For the upcoming election cycle, that means signs can appear beginning May 23.
Under Arizona law, campaign signs are required to contain the name and contact information of the candidate or representative from the candidate’s campaign committee.
If a member of the Yuma community believes a sign is placed in an improper area, they should contact the representative of the candidate listed on the sign or the candidate directly. Candidates are responsible for proper sign placement.
In the event a candidate is not responsive to a sign placement complaint, and the sign in question creates a public safety hazard, obstructs the view of motorists or pedestrians, or interferes with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the community member may call the city at 928-373-5000, ext. 3003, for further action.
When choosing sign locations, individuals are required to contact Arizona 811 (formerly Arizona Blue Stake) prior to placement to prevent serious injuries and reduce or eliminate damage. For more information, visit www.arizona811.com or call 602-659-7500.
Signs may be placed on private property with the expressed permission of the property owner. Signs placed in residential-zoned areas are restricted to a maximum of 16 square feet.
Signs for unsuccessful candidates must be removed 15 days after the Aug. 2 primary election, and all campaign signage must go down within 15 days of the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates are reminded to remove all installed poles or stakes when removing signs.