PHOENIX – Two new reports suggest that Arizonans will be among the least likely to get immunized against COVID-19 once a vaccine becomes available.
A new poll released Tuesday by OH Predictive Insights finds just 38% of Arizonans said they would get the shots if it were offered to them. An identical number said they would refuse, even if offered for free.
That compares with national surveys showing about half of Americans saying they would get the vaccine, with about 20% refusing.
Separately, the financial advice website WalletHub finds only nine states where the rate of people getting vaccinated for existing diseases already is lower than here. And among children and teens, the vaccination rate is even lower than that, with Arizona fifth from the bottom.
And with the record showing Arizonans tend to be more distrustful of inoculations in general, that suggests the refusal rate here for a COVID-19 vaccine would be higher than most of the rest of the country.
All this comes as new data shows that the coronavirus may once again be on the upswing in Arizona.
New numbers show the state’s R-naught figure at 1.05.
That number represents the effective reproduction rate of the virus, meaning how many secondary infections are likely to occur from a single infection in a given area. Values over 1.0 means more cases are likely; numbers below 1.0 show a declining spread.
That 1.05 is the highest since June 18, right before Gov. Doug Ducey conceded he had made a mistake in allowing certain businesses to reopen and ordered many of them shut. Since then, however, the state now is allowing more businesses to operate, albeit under certain restrictions, even as that R-number slides back up.
On Monday, gubernatorial press aide Patrick Ptak sought to downplay the increase.
“The model is sensitive to days with high reports of cases or low lab numbers, which may not provide the full picture when comparing to all data,’’ he said.
But it was Ducey who touted the importance of the R-numbers in late July, bragging when they hit 0.81.
More to the point, the rate has been on an upswing ever since then. And there are now 32 states with low R-numbers.
Ptak pointed to other “encouraging signs’’ like a decreasing percentage of tests for the virus that come back positive and a low hospitalization rate of people with COVID-like symptoms. Still, he conceded that the data show the virus is still circulating.
All that then goes to the question of whether Arizonans facing the risk of infection will roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The WalletHub findings in particular underline what has become a political issue in Arizona.
It looked at what is known as the “combined 7 vaccine series’’ which includes protection for a host of diseases including diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, pneumonia, chickenpox and a certain strain of flu. It found at 66.5% of those age 19 to 35 months were vaccinated, putting Arizona fifth from the bottom.
Part of that likely relates to state laws on what vaccines are required before a child can attend schools.
All states have medical exemptions. And most have religious exemptions.
But Arizona is among only 15 states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, that allows parents to opt out strictly for personal, moral or other beliefs.
Some state legislators don’t think even that goes far enough.