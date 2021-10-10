Convinced that the populations of Yuma County and its communities were significantly undercounted in the 2020 census, the supervisors gave staff the go-ahead to lead challenge efforts together with local municipalities and congressional offices.
Craig Sellers, development services director, and Alejandro Figueroa, director of economic development and intergovernmental affairs, recently updated the supervisors on the census results for the county.
A regional census committee put together a plan for outreach in the community that included education and awareness phases for 2018 and 2019, followed by the actual count in 2020.
But, as Sellers noted, “like most good plans, put the plan in place, and things change.” The COVID-19 pandemic hit, bringing a halt to all field operations in March.
Questionnaires were mailed out on April 8, but door-to-door visits weren’t made until August. A lot of time had lapsed, significantly affecting the census, which ended on Oct. 15, Sellers noted.
The apparent undercount didn’t just happen in Yuma County; about half of the counties in the U.S. experienced population drops, according to the Census Bureau. In Arizona, the bureau recorded drops in Apache, Cochise, Gila, La Paz and Navajo counties and 34 of 98 communities.
The bureau noted the strongest growth in Queen Creek, Buckeye, Marana and Goodyear and the highest losses in Colorado City, Quartzite and the rural areas of Cochise, Apache, Yuma and La Paz counties.
The Census Bureau recorded the entire Yuma County population at 203,881. However, Arizona, which estimates population increases based on housing units, put the county population at 235,321, a difference of 31,440.
That’s a significant number of people between those two numbers, Sellers noted.
The census reported positive growth for San Luis, Foothills/East Mesa, City of Yuma (East Mesa, Yuma Valley), while reporting declining populations in East County, Martinez Lake, Somerton, Wellton, and the balance of Yuma County.
The population of Somerton was recorded at 14,197, a loss of 90 people from the 2010 census; Wellton at 2,375, a loss of 507 people; Tacna at 425, a loss of 177; Gadsden at 571, a loss of 107; Dateland/Aztec at 259, a loss of 204; and Martinez Lake at 94, a loss of 704.
“Moving the census timeframe from April to August, we have much fewer people in Yuma County than we do in April,” Sellers said.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that it’s not just about the winter visitors. “The farmworker population also goes to California in the summers. So we do have more than one source of loss when the counts are different times of the year,” he said.
Staff also noted that the census indicated drops in the Marine Corps Air Station population and housing.
Another discrepancy is in the new housing permits issued by the local municipalities. The municipalities in the county reported 9,149 new housing permits, while the census reported 4,198 new units, a difference of almost 5,000.
Reyes singled out Somerton: “It’s literally impossible to have 800 building permits in the span of 10 years and lose 90 people.”
“Wellton’s the same thing,” Supervisor Darren Simmons said. “You look at the growth at just Coyote Wash off the interstate, you can see the housing explosion that occurred there. So how could it have dropped that many people?”
Reyes speculated that rural residents already mistrust people who come knocking on their doors, and the pandemic made it worse. “If you’re afraid of the pandemic, you wouldn’t open your door,” he said.
Supervisor Martin Porchas noted that Somerton and San Luis don’t have home delivery, and initially the Census Bureau refused to send questionnaires to post office boxes. “They eventually did, but just a little too late. People did not respond. The communities of Somerton and San Luis, which have PO boxes, were really affected because of that,” he said.
With the supervisors’ approval, Yuma County will continue to lead efforts to challenge the census results, working together with the municipalities. The congressional delegation has been included in discussions, Figueroa said.
At this time, a statewide effort is not going forward, so each county will build its own challenge case. However, Yuma County is in talks with La Paz and Pinal counties to see if they want to join efforts.
“It’s a shame that the larger counties ... are not willing to join the effort statewide even if it’s county by county. I think at some particular point we end up with the two largest counties, Maricopa and Pima County, just sort of taking this, ‘Oh well, we grew enough and we don’t see the results of a bigger effort.’ It’s disappointing,” Reyes said.
A 30-day public comment period will take place this coming fall, and the challenge must be submitted between January 2022 and June 30, 2023.
Another option is a mid-decade census in 2025. This would be a regional effort with expense to the county and municipalities. In the meantime, the county will ask the state to follow 2020 state population estimates for revenue sharing.
Reyes said he supports a mid-decade census. He noted that it will take years to go through all the challenges the Census Bureau is likely to receive. And the results from the next decade census won’t be ready until about 2031 or 2032.
“Waiting 12 years is not an option for cities like Somerton, Wellton and San Luis, even the county … Even if we ask the state to follow state estimates for revenue sharing, they may or may not do that,” Reyes said, adding that federal grants depend on census counts.
The supervisors voted unanimously to support the census challenge.