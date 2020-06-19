Port of San Luis CBP officers make record-breaking drug bust

In what represents one of the largest seizures of fentanyl in the state of Arizona, officers at the San Luis Port of Entry seized nearly 111 pounds of fentanyl on Tuesday from a 43-year-old female U.S. citizen as she was attempting to enter the country.

The seizure of nearly 111 pounds of fentanyl on Tuesday by officers at the U.S. Port of Entry at San Luis, Ariz., represents one of the largest seizures of fentanyl in Arizona, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine, officers discovered more than 80 packages of drugs concealed within the gas tank of a vehicle being driven by a 43-year-old woman, who is a U.S. citizen.

The fentanyl has an estimated street value of approximately $1.25 million.

San Luis Port Director John Schwamm lauded his staff for this record-breaking drug seizure and arrest.

“I applaud our CBP officers for preventing this dangerous drug from entering our communities. They work extremely hard, day and night, to keep America safe even during these unprecedented times.”

The driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released, was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

The vehicle and the drugs were processed for seizure.

