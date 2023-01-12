A 31-year-old man headed for Mexico was stopped with over $100,000 in unreported currency in his vehicle.

According to a press release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Port of San Luis officers conducting routine southbound inspections of vehicles referred the U.S. citizen for further inspection of his Jeep Wrangler.

