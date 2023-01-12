A 31-year-old man headed for Mexico was stopped with over $100,000 in unreported currency in his vehicle.
According to a press release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Port of San Luis officers conducting routine southbound inspections of vehicles referred the U.S. citizen for further inspection of his Jeep Wrangler.
A physical inspection led to the discovery of $105,000 in suspected drug proceeds that were found packaged near the vehicle’s fuel tank, the press release noted. The cash was seized while the driver was presented for prosecution.
San Luis Port Director John Schwamm applauded the efforts that led to the seizure. “Our officers remain diligent in their primary mission of protecting our great nation from terrorists and weapons of terror, while facilitating legal trade and travel. With the combined use of technology and their unique abilities to quickly identify and respond to rapidly changing scenarios, our CBP Officers consistently demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and expertise in defending and protecting our Nations’ borders.” He concluded, “They simply do an incredible job.”