The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for temporary lane closures on Highway 95 near Yuma on Saturday.
Contractors are scheduled to conduct utility work that will require an aerial crossing at milepost 35.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for temporary lane closures on Highway 95 near Yuma on Saturday.
Contractors are scheduled to conduct utility work that will require an aerial crossing at milepost 35.
To protect the safety of the workers and the public, Highway 95 will close in both directions from 7 a.m. to approximately 7:30 a.m.
The following restrictions will be in place during that time:
Drivers should plan for the delay and allow extra travel time to arrive at their destinations.
Drivers should also obey posted signs, speed limits and traffic control devices, and use caution around construction personnel as they proceed through the work zone.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.