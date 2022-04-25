Eli Fernanda Duarte has been drawing her whole life. She knew going into school that studying art would be her path because it’s a subject she would never be bored with. Now, as she prepares to graduate from Arizona Western College with an Associate’s in Art-Graphics this May, she’ll be transferring to ASU Local with a special $1,000 scholarship from the Arizona Artists Guild. And, her work is now being exhibited in Phoenix until May 19.
“Once I received the email saying I had won the scholarship, I was really glad and really happy,” she said. “It feels nice to have your work appreciated by somebody else, someone that hasn’t known you and can see the value in your work. I think it’s really nice.”
Duarte has had the chance to enjoy many forms of art in her studies.
“Studio drawing, painting, ceramics – all of those have really helped me experience different sides of art and see what my strengths in art are,” she said. “As of right now, I’ll probably say drawing with a pencil is my forte.”
It was precisely in Drawing 2 where Duarte created the works that earned her the scholarship. The semester-long assignment in that class was to make theme drawings. Going with a theme of non-objective spaces, she made five large drawings. Each drawing took about five, two-hour class days to create.
When she was finished, her professor, Bill Blomquist, recommended a scholarship opportunity to the class and she went for it, submitting her favorite three drawings from that assignment.
“Eli Duarte’s drawings are intricate collages of architectural form,” said Blomquist. “Her compositions are completely original, and reveal not just a keen sense of design, but make illusive, marvelous spaces part of the real world.”
The Arizona Artists Guild ultimately shared Blomquist’s appreciation and awarded Duarte the Del Decil Scholarship for $1,000 as part of the guild’s 29th annual scholarship competition. This scholarship is the result of a partnership between AAG and the Arizona Watercolor Association, named after prolific oil and watercolor artist Stella Waters Decil. On April 7, Duarte was recognized in a scholarship recipient exhibition at the Shemer Art Center and Museum in Phoenix, where her drawings are currently being displayed.
“Eli has excelled in every course in which I have had the privilege to be her instructor,” said Professor of Fine Arts Julie Floss. “Her work is always high quality and I am thrilled that this was recognized by this award.”
Looking back on her academic career thus far, Duarte feels that her graphic classes have helped her realize that graphic design is something she wants to pursue. After learning a lot about the graphic design industry from Professor Brad Pease, she hopes to pursue graphic design as a career due to the wide range of opportunities it offers.
That’s why she’s transferring to Arizona State University this fall to earn a Bachelor’s in Graphic Design. Duarte will be continuing her studies in Yuma through the ASU Local program. Although she doesn’t necessarily plan on doing studio art, it’s still an option she may also seek.
In the future, she also plans on expanding her artistic horizons. She recalled that one fellow artist’s use of really bright color in her works in the scholarship recipient exhibition had really inspired her. Although she said she’s a little uncertain, she’s giving vivid colors a chance, painting her future a little brighter as she anticipates a new chapter of life.
