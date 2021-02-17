The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects or suspects who stole a mail truck in Yuma last week.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department, the vehicle was stolen Thursday, Feb. 11, at approximately 4:15 p.m. from the Terracina Apartments, located at 1850 S. Avenue B.
The vehicle was recovered the following day in a dirt lot near Somerton at Avenue D and County 18th Street.
“It was apparently taken for a joyride,” Franklin said. “I’m told that no mail was taken from the vehicle.”
Franklin added that the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Vehicle Theft Task Force or “RATTLER” (Regional Auto Theft Team Law Enforcement Response) is investigating the theft of the vehicle.
Although no mail is reportedly missing, the USPIS is investigating the incident as a theft because the mail is considered to have been stolen since it was out of was out of USPS possession.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, reference case number 3168190.
