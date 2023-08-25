Post seeks donations for Wreaths Across America event

American Legion Family Floyd G. Jefferson Post 56 will be participating in this year’s Wreaths Across America at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery and is challenging Yuma to help the organization reach its goal of 2,100 wreaths by donating toward the cost.
National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16. The free, apolitical, community event is open to all people.
This is the first year that Post 56 will participate in the national program with a mission to “remember the fallen, honor those who served, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.”
Noting that military and veterans have supported the Yuma community for many years, the post wants to “help unify our community and celebrate our freedom by thanking the over 2,700 veterans laid to rest at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery with the placement of a live, balsam veteran’s wreath this December.”
The post is challenging 700 businesses and individuals to donate $34 each by Nov. 22. The tax-deductible donations may be made out to Wreaths Across America and mailed to American Legion Post 56, 1490 W. 3rd St., Yuma, AZ 85364.
The cost of each wreath is $17. A donation of “$34 for two” will allow Wreaths Across America to provide three wreaths.