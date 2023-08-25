Post seeks donations for Wreaths Across America event

American Legion Family Floyd G. Jefferson Post 56 will be participating in this year’s Wreaths Across America at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery and is challenging Yuma to help the organization reach its goal of 2,100 wreaths by donating toward the cost.

National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16. The free, apolitical, community event is open to all people.

