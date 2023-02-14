Fairgrounds relocation
Buy Now

A U.S. Marine Corps VMFT-401 “Sniper” F-5N Tiger II is seen making an approach to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma during the opening day of the 2022 Yuma County Fair in this March 31 photo. In the foreground is one of the rides at the fair.

 Photo by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

The relocation of the Yuma County Fairgrounds continues to be a priority for Yuma County.

So much so that the Board of Supervisors agreed to include the issue on a list of federal priorities to be presented to Congressional officials this week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you