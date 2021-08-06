Students at C.W. McGraw Elementary School had a brief reprieve this week, thanks to a power outage at the campus.
According to a press release from Yuma School District One, the outage happened on Wednesday, prompting school officials to release students early at 3 p.m.
The outage continued Thursday, leading officials to cancel school for the day.
Thursday afternoon, officials decided to cancel classes again today, as maintenance staff continued to work on repairs.
According to Christine McCoy, District One’s communications and community engagement coordinator, the outage was the result of an equipment malfunction.
McCoy said Thursday morning that District One was waiting on the necessary parts to restore power, noting that students will not be required to make up Thursday’s missed classroom time.
The press release noted that parents and staff have been notified of the interruption and will be kept updated on when the school will reopen.