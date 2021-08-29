Powered by the sun: Yuma County installs solar-covered parking at six facilities

Yuma County is installing solar-covered parking at six county facilities. The six facilities are the Main Library, Foothills Library, Development Services, Adult Probation, Public Works and Juvenile Justice Center.
Installation at Foothills Library and Public Works are complete, pending final electrical connection, according to David Hylland, director of facilities.
A project currently underway is the Adult Probation, which is expected to be complete by the end of August.
The Main Library, Juvenile and Development Services sites are scheduled for this fall. All sites should be completely installed and operational by the end of the year.
The Main Library will have 180 parking stalls covered by 1,626 solar modules. In the first year, the modules are expected to produce the equivalent of the electricity used in 3,009 homes for one year. Electricity production decreases by 0.5% per year.
Development Services will have 73 stalls covered by 662 solar modules, producing in the first year the same electricity used in 1,207 homes in one year.
The Foothills Library will have 41 stalls with 375 solar modules, producing the electricity equivalent to that of 631 homes.
Adult Probation 65 stalls with 587 solar modules, producing the electricity equivalent to that of 1,025 homes.
Juvenile Justice 176 stalls with 1,592 solar modules, producing electricity equivalent to that used by 2,913 homes.
Public Works 68 stalls with 612 solar modules, producing the electricity equivalent to that used by 1,104 homes.
In total, the 603 stalls at the six facilities are expected to produce in the first year the electricity equivalent to that used by 9,889 homes in one year.
This project has been in the works for more than a year. On March 9, 2020, Luke Alm of SOLON Corp. presented the options of lease and a solar services agreement to the Board of Supervisors. The board directed staff to further analyze the options, including outright purchase as well.
County Administrator Susan Thorpe, Chief Financial Officer Gil Villegas and Hylland met with Alm to review the details.
On April 20, 2020, the details of the options, including the financial costs and benefits, were presented to the board. Based on the research, staff recommended moving forward with six county facilities that appear to reap savings from the start. The recommended facilities represent the most savings and the least risk, according to a staff report.
The board directed staff to move forward with a lease agreement with SOLON for solar-covered parking for the six county facilities. However, staff later learned that a lease is only available for private entities and the solar services agreement would be appropriate for Yuma County.
SOLON committed to applying the higher savings identified in the lease option to the agreement, the staff report noted.
The agreement is billed per kilowatt hour (kWh) and includes a production guarantee, 25-year solar panel warranty and ongoing operations and maintenance expenses.
Thorpe noted all county facilities were analyzed. Eleven facilities could potentially provide long-term savings at the conclusion of the 25-year period, however, savings would not be realized early.
Consequently, the list of 11 was reduced to the six facilities for Phase 1. These six would reap the most savings early and posed the least risk for Yuma County, the staff report stated.
After a discussion, the board voted 5-0 to go with the solar services agreement and instructed staff to put together the agreement for the six facilities.
The board OK’d the agreement on July 6, 2020, with a 4-0 vote. The budget for fiscal year 2020/21 includes the agreement payments as well as the energy savings.