PPEP, Inc. has announced it will relocate the headquarters of several of its programs to a Main Street building in San Luis, Ariz., before January, after finding a suitable location for its operations.
A commercial building located at 683 N. Main St. was purchased by the organization, concluding the search for a new location after the San Luis City Council required them to vacate the building they were renting on William Brooks Avenue.
“We are very pleased that we have finally found a building to move to. It is an ideal location, very central and accessible to the community, and it’s on Main Street, where most of the farmworkers pass by, who are the target audience for several of our programs,” said John Arnold, president and founder of PPEP.
The purchase of the 12,050-square-foot building, currently rented to businesses, was completed on Sept. 1st, and PPEP’s plan is to adapt it to accommodate programs such as Youthbuild, for youth educational advancement, and PMHDC, for microloans to small businesses, as well as the National Farmworker Jobs Program (NFJP), among others.
“We are excited about this new opportunity to revitalize this building, built in 1980, back to life with necessary capital improvements,” said Jake Herrington, Chief Administrative Officer of PPEP, in a statement.
Herrington added that the building’s rehabilitation will include work on the roofs, electricity, plumbing, and air conditioning system, among other renovations.
Originally, the San Luis City Council had given PPEP until Sept. 3rd to vacate the former public library building for recreational programs, but the deadline was later extended until Jan. 5th.
Arnold pointed out that it was not easy to find a suitable and well-located building for the organization, but the building now owned by PPEP meets their criteria to continue their presence in San Luis.
Although one of the administrative proposals for the new PPEP building is to rent half of the space to businesses, Arnold said they could occupy the entire building since they plan to bring the PPEP Integrated Care program to San Luis, to serve people with disabilities, and establish a warehouse for the organization’s medical equipment donation program.
The purchase of the building represented a $1,250,000 investment for PPEP, funded by a bank loan, noted the organization’s head.
“It’s a building with a lot of potential, and we have several PPEP programs that we want to bring to San Luis; this building will allow us to expand our services to the community,” added Arnold, who said the building will be named after Héctor Sánchez, in honor of the local PPEP board member.