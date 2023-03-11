SAN LUIS, Ariz. – As it marks its 55th year as an educational organization serving rural Arizona, PPEP Inc. is nearing the end of construction of a charter high school campus here.

The 15,000-square-foot PPEP TEC campus located on a nearly 14-acre site at Plaza Drive and Cesar Chavez Boulevard is expected to be done by late July, in time for the start of the new school year, said Jake Herrington, executive director of the Tucson-based nonprofit organization.

