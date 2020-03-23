SAN LUIS, Ariz. — PPEP Inc., a Tucson-based non-profit organization that provides education, health and other social services in rural Arizona, plans to begin construction in April on a new charter high school campus expected to be completed in summer of 2021.
Two years in the planning, the campus is slated to be built on San Luis’ west side, on a 13-acre parcel located on the southwest corner of Cesar Chavez Boulevard and San Luis Plaza Drive.
Jacob Herrington, executive director of property, insurance and housing for PPEP, said the organization is in the process of selecting a contractor for construction of a campus that will include of 12 classrooms, science and computer labs, a gym and a kitchen where classes in cooking will be taught.
“It will be the biggest investment PPEP has made in 54 years,” he said. “It’s a project that will help in the economic development of the city, with new jobs, with more revenue from sales taxes, because it includes a commercial development in the following phases. And it will give jobs to people in the area.”
He did not release an estimate for the cost of the project, but said PPEP will use private loans to finance construction of the campus, which will replace the school’s current campus housed in rented space on the city’s north side.
PPEP officials say the existing campus, the Cesar Chavez Learning Center, is no longer large enough to meet the demand for educational services. The new site will measure 34,000 square feet and will accommodate more than 300 students, more that double the number handled by the present campus.
“We have been working on this project for the past 2 1/2 years, after seeing the need for more space,” Herrington said. “Every year there are more young people on the waiting list because we can only take care of 130 in the current building.”
The new campus will include a parking area with shade structures equipped with solar panels, he said, adding that design plans call for an area on the building’s exterior to be reserved for art created by artists in the city.
“It’s a building that’s going to beautify the area and have a positive impact on the community,” Herrington said. “It will be the first to have public art and it will be environmentally friendly.”
PPEP also has a charter high school in Somerton.