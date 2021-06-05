To honor the victims of the Kamloops Indian Residential School genocide, whose remains were recently uncovered at the site of the former school in British Columbia, Canada, a prayer and awareness walk takes place Saturday evening along Fourth Avenue in Yuma.
Organized by Cocopah tribal member Roxanne Barley, the walk will begin at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Crescent Centre, located at 2450 S. Fourth Avenue, following the 2.7-mile route to the Heritage Library on Third Avenue.
In no way is the event designed to be a protest, Barley noted; individuals unable to walk the distance but interested in showing their support for the cause are invited to position themselves along Fourth Avenue with orange ribbons and signs of encouragement, prayer and remembrance.
“We’re just honoring and remembering them and bringing the events to the surface of reality,” Barley said. “It’s such a huge travesty that happened in our culture. We’ve always known that this is what had taken place at these schools; now it’s confirmed, now there’s proof. I am hoping that it won’t be pushed aside any longer.”
A mother of three and the daughter of an indigenous woman who attended a residential school in California, the uncovering of the mass grave containing the remains of 215 Kamloops children – some as young as three years old, according to The New York Times – hits close to home for Barley.
“(Kamloops) is just one school; we have all had family members who have attended Indian boarding schools,” Barley said. “It affects every one of us. We all have that experience, we all have survivors. We can’t sweep it under the rug, we can’t ignore this pain anymore, because it’s going to keep growing generation after generation. People want to talk about when Columbus came to America and say, ‘That was history,’ but hopefully now they can understand what we mean when we say Columbus was a rapist and murderer who helped all these people come invade this land. I know a lot of people don’t want to hear it, but now that it’s surfacing and it’s a confirmed reality – we’ve been telling the truth, but no one was listening.”
While the accounts of what happened at Kamloops Indian Residential School are hard to stomach, the need to spread awareness of the atrocity is greater, Barley said.
“I feel that the city of Yuma needs to be aware that this did take place, it did happen – especially being a community that has two indigenous tribes here,” she said. “This is our reality; even though we’re part of different tribes, we’re all relatives. That’s how we feel in spirit, that’s how we feel in our hearts. We’re mothers, we’re fathers; to imagine your children or your sisters or your brothers being taken away from you and forced to forget about your family’s history, that’s devastating to understand.”
Barley advises individuals to maintain an open mind and heart when researching Native American history, as the Kamloops genocide is “just the tip of the iceberg” tracing to multiple events that have brought grief to indigenous groups. Barley’s hope, she said, is to see an increase in individuals attempting to listen and understand.
“This pain and suffering that we’re feeling, we’ve always felt it; now it’s just surfacing like a volcano,” Barley said. “There are two tribes that are located here, that are rooted here (in Yuma). It’s important for the community and surrounding areas to know that we’re here; we don’t want them to bypass us or mislabel us. If I need to be the one to start the ripple effect, so be it.”