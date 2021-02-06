To minimize the confusion and frustration of scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, Yuma Regional Medical Center is now offering “simple and convenient” pre-registration options to eligible residents to receive their initial dose.
Rather than competing for an appointment when shipments arrive, Individuals in the 1A and prioritized 1B groups can pre-register by phone at 1-833-372-5640 or via YRMC MyCare. When additional vaccine shipments arrive, the hospital will contact each pre-registered patient to schedule their appointment.
YRMC noted that the process may take several weeks and asked for residents’ patience and understanding, as the shipments are ultimately determined by the state.
For individuals pre-registering by phone, YRMC said its call center is available 24/7 to respond to these calls.
Alternatively, self-scheduling an appointment via MyCare – when vaccines are available – continues to be an option for adults age 65 and older. According to YRMC, the MyCare patient portal offers personalized and secure online access to a patient’s medical records, enabling them to manage and receive information about their health via the Internet.
YRMC noted that “orders for the COVID-19 vaccine have been placed for those 65 years of age or older via MyCare. This is not an appointment. This just allows people to schedule an appointment via MyCare only when appointments are available.”
Self-scheduling via the MyCare patient portal will only be enabled when vaccines are available, the hospital emphasized. If no vaccines are available, the appointment scheduling feature will be disabled until more shipments arrive.
Step-by-step instructions on how to schedule via MyCare when vaccine appointments are available can be found online at www.yumaregional.org/For-Patients/COVID-19-What-You-Need-to-Know/COVID-19-Vaccination/MyCare-COVID-Vaccination-Scheduling.
For instructions on how to set up a MyCare account, visit www.yumaregional.org/EmergeWebsite/media/Yuma-Documents/MyCare-Patient-Direct-Sign-Up-Tip-Sheet.pdf.
If a patient has never visited a YRMC location, or the information they provide does not match the information YRMC has on file, they will not be able to use the MyCare sign-up tool, the hospital said.
For assistance with MyCare account activation, contact the hospital’s Release of Information department at releaseofinformation@yumaregional.org.