Art Garden Poetry and Open Mic

An artist performs at a past “Art Garden Poetry and Open Mic” event at AWC.

 Photo Courtesy of AWC

The Arizona Western College Writing School is hosting an Open Mic Night on Wednesday, April 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Yuma Campus in Academic Complex (AC) Room 282. Both students and the community are invited to partake – be it through their very own performances or attending and enjoying the evening.

According to AWC, writers, musicians, dancers, comics and spoken-word artists of all types are welcome to the event, where they can deliver four- to six-minute presentations of their work.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you