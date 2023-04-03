The Arizona Western College Writing School is hosting an Open Mic Night on Wednesday, April 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Yuma Campus in Academic Complex (AC) Room 282. Both students and the community are invited to partake – be it through their very own performances or attending and enjoying the evening.
According to AWC, writers, musicians, dancers, comics and spoken-word artists of all types are welcome to the event, where they can deliver four- to six-minute presentations of their work.
These performances should be suitable for a small stage in front of a live audience – AWC Professor of English David Kern explained that the event’s intention is to create a relaxing performance space and supportive environment for artists.
“This is a great opportunity to encourage artists, both on campus and in the community at large,” he said. “We offer a safe, encouraging space for people to express themselves without judgment. It’s all love.
“We encourage anyone who thinks they have something to offer to do so. In particular, we love to hear from singers, writers, comics, poets and dancers. If you can share your artistic vision in four to six minutes, we want to hear from you.”
Since performance slots are limited, the college recommends pre-registering for the event. Before doing so, performers should note that while AWC encourages freedom of expression in artistic matters, the college will be asking participants to refrain from gratuitous references to violence or slurs based on race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation. AWC faculty and staff will have final say on when such content has no artistic merit.
Participants should also bear in mind the event is intended for participants and spectators 14 years of age and older.
