The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider one case, a request by Edais Engineering for approval of the preliminary plat for the La Vida Seca Subdivision.
This 36.11-acre subdivision will be divided into 181 residential lots, ranging in size from 6,000 to 10,810 square feet. The property is located near the northwest corner of Avenue 8E and 36th Street.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
To view the agenda and staff reports, go to tinyurl.com/ywpt9a25.