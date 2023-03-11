The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening, March 8, for its regular meeting. Here’s a look at what happened.
NEW ASSOCIATE SUPERINTENDENT
Superintendent Gina Thompson announced that Cibola High School Principal Derek Bosch has been selected to serve as associate superintendent to Tim Brienza starting June 2023 for the next academic year.
“We’re very excited to have Mr. Bosch as part of the team,” Brienza said. “And I want to thank the committee that helped select Mr. Bosch but at the end of the day, he has a lot of work to do starting June 1. And with the board’s approval on this upcoming vote for the recommendation, we hope that’ll be official. So I’ll reserve congratulations until after the vote.”
The board subsequently approved Bosch for the position.
DISTRICT CALENDARS
The board also approved the district calendars for 2023-2024 and 2024-2025. Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson explained that they closely follow the current academic year’s calendar in terms of breaks.
“It meets the requirements for the state of Arizona for instructional minutes,” she said. “And so you see in here the start date, the four-day weekend in October as has been in our prior calendars, a Thanksgiving break – a Monday through a Friday – the spring semester date and then graduation … the 23-24 school year, the graduation is May 24. And then the next year [is] May 23 so they’re very consistent in the breaks and the start of the semester.”
Board member Jacqueline Kravitz asked about why the school year begins in the middle of the week, to which Thompson responded that “so that way you don’t have an excessive number of days in one semester’s instructional time and quite frankly, it’s nice to have those days.”
COURSE DESCRIPTION GUIDE INCLUDING CTE AND COURSE FEES
“This is probably one of my favorite times of year of working with the campus staff and the department leaders in creating the course catalog for the upcoming school year,” Anderson said. “What you see here is the course catalog that includes the core academic areas and what opportunities our students have within Yuma Union and also with our partner AWC. Along with that, you see the elective areas and then the last part of that booklet includes the Career and Technical Education program pathways or career pathways.”
Each year brings new changes, which the board approved in this meeting. Anderson noted that new courses currently undergoing board approval include Mythology and Folklore, AP Precalculus and AP Computer Science Principles. And other programs are getting developed.
“I know that campuses are looking forward to preparing for in the next year and the year after that and know that every CTE course or every CTE program has a sequence, a pathway,” Anderson commented. “We have Ag Mechanics and Drones, which will join the agriculture science program as a whole. Army JROTC, Dental Assisting and Pharmacy Tech are all programs that they’re looking to develop within the next school year.”
OPEN ENROLLMENT CAPACITY
The board voted to approve the open enrollment capacity for 2023-2024 as recommended.
Brienza explained that capacity is based upon square footage and stays the same from year to year unless a campus is physically increased in some way, but numbers like return rates, dropout rates, number of graduates and incoming freshman classes are also considered to bring the estimated number of openings for open enrollment.
“For example, looking at Cibola High School, they project to have 12 openings for open enrollment,” he said. “So because of changes in state law, we will be having a lottery held and it’ll be recorded and posted on the website next Friday, March 17.”
He also clarified that the district also honors a compact for open enrollment applications for active duty military families and keeps families in the same school.
REMAINING ITEMS
The board also voted to approve the 2023-2024 Student/Parent Handbook, which will now include Somerton High School. Brienza considers the addition to be the one exciting change for the handbook.
YUHSD received a total of $19,167.40 in donations the previous month, which the governing board voted to accept. The consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, was unanimously approved with the exception of two items that were pulled.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Finance Director Brenda Higuera reported that the district has spent about $46,650,910 out of a budgeted $90,157,082 for maintenance and operations, or about 52% as of March 1. For the capital fund, $1,756,078 out of $20,519,151 has been spent, or about 9%. Regarding the student activities report, she stated that the total cash balance for the month was $75,859.17.
CALL TO THE PUBLIC:
Lena Comer was the sole speaker at the call to the public. She used the time to speak to the board and pray.
“I also attend so that I can pray for each one of you and for all of our schools’ teachers,” she said. “I pray that that god will give you all the wisdom to guide our school policies and to protect our young people from the forces at work to steal, kill and destroy our children. You have a great responsibility and I know that you know that.
“And I pray that when we all stand before the judgment seat of God, as I believe we all will, that God will say to all of us, ‘Well done, my good and faithful service.’ So tonight I want to say I thank you, God, I thank you, Jesus and I thank you, school board members for allowing me to speak.”