The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) will be conducting a prescribed burn at the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) this week, and Lake Martinez may be impacted by the smoke for a short period of time.
The smoke may also be visible to residents in the Yuma area and in Blythe. Firefighter and public safety, however, is the top priority.
The prescribed burn will take place on Thursday, Feb. 18, and firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the State of Arizona may be assisting local refuge management personnel.
The refuge is continuing a proactive land management approach by using fire as a management tool, with the goal being to reduce the future possibility of wildfire and enhance critical marsh bird habitat in an area of approximately 25 acres.
Prescribed burning, conducted under an approved plan with the use of adequate firefighting resources, according to FWS is the best method to prevent potential loss from a wildfire.
Refuge biologists and fire personnel worked together to develop a plan that will protect endangered species and reduce vegetation that is impeding habitat restoration work.
Prescribed burning treatments, while expensive, may cost as little as one tenth of that of putting out a large wildfire.
All burn plans are developed using national interagency standards developed by qualified and experienced fire management professionals. The plans are extensively reviewed and must be approved by the Refuge Manager prior to ignition.
Firefighters from the USFWS Arizona Fire District will closely monitor weather and fuel conditions to maximize results and minimize smoke impacts on adjacent communities and burns will only be conducted during the daytime hours.