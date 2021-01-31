The United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), in conjunction with the Cibola National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) will conduct a prescribed burn beginning next month at the Hart Mine Marsh Unit that might be visible from Yuma.
The burn, which is currently set for Monday, Feb. 1, weather permitting, will encompass a total of 138 acres composed mostly of cattail, bulbrush and open water.
Access to the area during the burn will obviously be restricted for safety reasons.
Nature does not stand still and, if something is not done to interrupt the process, an area will progress from bare ground to a mature forest–a process called succession.
Prescribed burns, used as a proactive management tool, are a method to help set back succession.
Vegetation succession no longer occurs naturally in the area due to the lack of flooding and other disturbances. The fire is expected to benefit both refuge wildlife and habitat.
It will reduce the future possibility of wildfires while enhancing critical marsh bird habitat.
Prescribed burning, conducted under an approved plan with the use of adequate firefighting resources, is the best method to prevent potential loss from a wildfire. Firefighter and public safety is the top priority.
Firefighters from the USFWS, Bureau of Land Management and State of Arizona may be assisting local Refuge Fire Management personnel with the prescribed burn.
Prescribed burning treatments, while expensive, may cost as little as one tenth of that of a large scale wildfire suppression effort.
All burn plans are developed using national interagency standards developed by qualified and experienced fire management professionals.The plans are also extensively reviewed and must be approved by the Refuge Manager prior to ignition.
Fire Management personnel from the USFWS Arizona Fire District will closely monitor weather and fuel conditions to maximize results and minimize smoke impacts on adjacent communities.
Burns will only be conducted during the daytime hours and the refuge may be impacted by smoke for short periods of time.
Smoke may also be visible to residents in the Yuma and Blythe areas.