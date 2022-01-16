Two board members from the Arizona Peace Trail are coming to Yuma to give a special presentation about what it is like to ride the scenic loop, how it was developed, and some of the points of interest along it.
The Arizona Peace Trail is a 675-mile series of off-road trails, streets and old roads through three counties, roughly covering the area between Yuma on the south end and Bullhead City on the north.
Quartzite resident Mark Goldberg, the founder and administrator of “Quartzsite Off-Road,” an off-road information center, will be showing and discussing a video made by the Arizona Game and Fish Department that provides a complete overview of the trail.
Joining him is Idaho resident and Quartzsite winter visitor Bruce Fuller, who has been the president of the Arizona Sunriders OHV Club since 2014.
Fuller will be narrating a power-point slideshow of a six-day and five-night circumnavigation of the Arizona Peace Trail, which he completed in November 2021.
“Yumans have this amazing resource right in our backyard – the Arizona Peace Trail. And with so many off-roaders in our community, we are delighted that Mark and Bruce are willing to share this information and knowledge with Yuma,” said Lisa Reilly, publisher of the Yuma Sun. “This is a great event – we hope Yumans and winter visitors alike stop in to learn more.”
The presentation, which is being sponsored by The Yuma Sun, Country Club RV and Liberty Motorsports, will be given on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Yuma Civic Center.
Coffee and donuts will be available to those in attendance, as well as masks and sanitizer for those interested.
Goldberg explained that the Arizona Peace Trail grew out of a collaborative effort in 2013 between the Bureau of Land Management, the Arizona Game and Fish Department and several off-road vehicle clubs.
The goal in creating the trail was to promote seasonal outdoor recreation and to attract winter visitors to Arizona.
Although the trail is still going through the final stage of its environmental approval, Goldberg said it is open to the public and free to ride on.
The trail features everything an off-road enthusiast could hope for, from winding sand washes and river bottoms, narrow canyons, changes in elevation, ridge-line trails and historic sites.
“It is one of the longest off-road trails that exists. The terrain is extremely diverse, and you go from the desert to the mountains and everything in between,” Goldberg said. “This time of the year it is not unusual to encounter snow.”
In addition to the scenic beauty, trail users can also expect to see a variety of wildlife such as bighorn sheep, coyotes, raptors, owls, deer, and desert tortoises to name a few.
Accessible at several towns and cities along its route, the trail is divided into 34 segments of varying length and degrees of difficulty for multiple types of all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles.
“Some of the trails are challenging. I wouldn’t recommend riding some segments of the trail unless you are reasonably experienced
“The trail’s principal starting point in the Yuma area is in Wellton,” Goldberg said. “Generally, you need a high-clearance vehicle and four-wheel drive.”
Goldberg added that vehicles must also be what is known as ‘street legal’ because some segments of the trail include public roadways.