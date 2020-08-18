U.S. President Donald Trump visited Yuma on Tuesday for the second time this year – the third visit in his four-year presidency – to deliver remarks on Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s “failures on immigration and border security” as part of a campaign rally ahead of November’s general election.
Before addressing supporters, the president met backstage with border security officials to discuss advancements that are, according to Trump, “setting records on the border.”
According to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, the border wall is anticipated to cover a total of 300 miles by next week, bringing the project nearer to its 500-mile goal by the end of the year.
“(We’re doing) over 10 miles a week, over two miles a day,” Semonite said.
Semonite said that while some may not be aware of it, the Trump administration has actually provided funding for 733 miles of border wall.
“Three-hundred are already in right now basically, (and) there’s another 300 that are being built right now in other places across these four (border) states – 49 different projects are all going in the ground,” he said. “The last 133 are in design and acquisition. We’re writing the contracts, we’re designing it, but that’s 733 miles that are paid for.”
In Yuma alone, according to the president, more than $1.7 billion has been invested in amping up border security.
“We’ve...poured 180,000 cubic yards – that’s a lot of concrete – to build 108 miles of powerful border wall,” he said. “It’s an incredible structure, all wired up for cameras, everything you can have (in terms of) technology; it’s incredible. I have completely planned for the final execution (of the border wall) we’re going to have by the end of the year. Everything that we’ve said is going to be built, and nobody thought that was possible.”
According to Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan, the border wall has served to save American lives, sparing citizens from victimization at the hands of violent, illegal entrants.
“What this wall does is help us shape the behavior of the cartels,” said Morgan. “This year, year-to-date, we’ve seen over a million pounds of drugs (seized). We apprehend thousands of criminals every single year. Think about that – a lot of these individuals are violent criminals. Because of this wall, we’re able to apprehend and stop these criminals from coming into this country to repeat their offenses. Every single year we stop hundreds and hundreds of gangs from pouring into this country – like MS-13, whose motto is ‘rape, kill and control.’”
From the president’s perspective, the border wall has “been an incredible success.”
“It’s a great feeling to have closed up the border,” said Trump. “Now people come in and they come in with merit, they come in legally. And human trafficking – I think we’re down 96% or something, it’s been incredible.”
BORDER SECURITY IS ‘NUMBER ONE’
In his remarks to supporters Tuesday afternoon inside the Joe Foss Hanger at Yuma International Airport’s Defense Contractor Complex, the president identified America’s safety, particularly along the border, as “number one” on his list of priorities – an ethos he feels Biden does not share.
“For decades, Washington politicians like Biden allowed an endless supply of illegal foreign labor to decimate American jobs and wages,” Trump said. “Also, the crime was incredible. They allowed criminal gangs to menace, maim and terrorize innocent citizens. We have done something (in response) with our Border Patrol, and by the way, ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is great.”
According to the president, ICE has “taken out thousands and thousands of MS-13” members – who, “for the first time,” are completely on the run – thus revoking control of the U.S.-Mexico border from some of the “most dangerous and ruthless cartels on earth.”
“They let lethal, poisonous drugs pour freely into our schools and our communities, but no more, it’s not happening anymore,” Trump said. “The cruel and heartless betrayal of the American people ended the day I took the oath of office, and now that we have more than half of the wall built...we won. Many of (MS-13’s) leaders are, right now, behind bars and we’re deporting its members in record numbers. But if Biden wins, it will be a giant jailbreak for MS-13 and vicious criminal gangs.”
Since taking the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2017, Trump said he has kept “every single promise” he’s ever made, namely in terms of maximizing border security.
“I’m proud to say they’ve achieved the most secure border, our Border Patrol, in the history of the United States of America,” Trump said. “We now have the most secure border we’ve ever had, and it’s only going to get better.”
Compared with statistics from this time last year, Trump said illegal border crossings have been reduced by 60%. If things continue at this rate, he said, they should be reduced to 80% within two months.
“Your community is much safer, you see the difference,” he said. “Under the Trump administration, if you cross our border illegally, you are quickly apprehended and swiftly returned back home. We are proudly defending the job safety and security of the American people, which is what I promised to do.”
According to the president, that’s not to say migrants are unwelcome in America. On the contrary, they are welcome – so long as they go about it the right way.
“We want people to come in, but we want them to come in through merit,” he said. “We want people to come in that are going to love our country, not hate our country.”
Crediting the “millions of Hispanic Americans who follow our laws” and uplift their communities “in uniform,” Trump suggested that these individuals have a more acute understanding of the crises the U.S. has experienced on its southern border and the necessity for heightened protection there.
“Half of all Border Patrol agents are Hispanic Americans,” he said. “Nobody understands the border better than Hispanics. They know what’s good, what’s bad; they don’t want bad people coming into our country taking their jobs, taking their homes, causing crime. Hispanic Americans are the people that are most in favor of what we’re doing on the border.”
NATION’S SURVIVAL ‘AT STAKE’ IN ELECTION
Trump said he believes the nation’s survival is at stake in this year’s election and encouraged individuals to take to the polls Nov. 3 to cast their vote. In his eyes, Biden doesn’t seem to have America’s best interest in mind.
“This election that we’re going into is the most important election in the history of our country,” he said. “Joe Biden is the puppet of the radical left-wing movement that seeks the complete elimination of America’s borders and boundaries. Joe Biden has pledged to abolish immigration enforcement, suspend all removals, provide free government healthcare to illegal aliens, restore catch-and-release...and give every illegal alien on planet earth a free ticket to invent an asylum claim and gain automatic admission into our country. The Biden plan would unleash a flood of illegal immigration like the world has never seen.”
The president further described Biden’s immigration plan as “radical,” “extreme reckless,” “dangerous and deadly.”
“When a country doesn’t have borders, you don’t have a country,” he said. “Biden’s campaign has turned into a cult for open border and other zealots. He’s been brought so far left that our country will not be the country that we know it (to be). Socialism is the mainstream of the Biden campaign, and it’s not the mainstream of America.”
According to Trump, with Biden in office, issues along the border that officials have taken strides to mitigate during the last four years would become even more difficult to manage.
“The Biden-Harris plan is a step-by-step recipe for abolishing America’s borders,” Trump said. “In the Biden-Bernie manifesto, Joe Biden promises to restore and expand catch-and-release across the entire U.S. border – free all illegal aliens from federal detention and close detention facilities. This would make removing illegal aliens totally impossible, and you would have murderers, killers, rapists in your midst. Illegal aliens will repeatedly reenter the country over and over again and terminate all protections we have enacted against asylum fraud.”
According to Trump, November’s election is arguably one of the “most important” of voters’ lives.
“We need every single vote we can get, because it’s probably going to be close,” he said. “I always assume it’s going to be close. Be careful with your ballots, but get out there. Nov. 3 is the biggest date, one of the biggest dates, of your life.”