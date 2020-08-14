The Arizona Republican Party has confirmed President Donald Trump will be returning to Yuma next week, which marks his third trip to the city during his four years in office.
While no details of his visit are available yet, Communication Director Zachery Henry said Trump will make a planned campaign stop in Yuma on Tuesday.
“We are looking forward to his return,” said Jonathan Lines, who is currently on the president’s finance team in Yuma County, as well as the past chairman of both the Arizona and Yuma County Republican Parties.
Sgt. Lori Franklin, a spokesperson for the Yuma Police Department, said it is not known if the president will stay at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma where his plane, Air Force One, will be landing.
But if he doesn’t, Yuma police officers will conduct traffic and crowd control during the visit.
As part of a weeklong campaign trip, Trump is expected to visit several states that are considered highly contested in the 2020 election, including Arizona, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“Arizona and Yuma County will both play a big role in the next election,” Lines said.
Trump was in Yuma on June 23, when he visited a section of the border fence near San Luis to commemorate more than 200 miles having been built.
He also participated in a roundtable briefing on border security with local, state and federal officials from Customs and Border Protection at the Yuma Border Patrol headquarters, including Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Yuma Police Chief Susan Smith.
His first visit to Yuma was in 2017. During that trip, the president visited with U.S. Marines and Customs and Border Protection agents.
He spent just over an hour learning about the area’s security and military readiness, according to the Yuma Sun archives, greeting and shaking hands with Marines and Border Patrol agents before heading to a rally in Phoenix.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.