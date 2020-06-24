Air Force One touched down on the southwestern side of the country Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Yuma County to commemorate the 200th mile of the border wall system.
Upon his descent from the aircraft, the president was met with salutes from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Col. David Suggs, LtCol. Henry Hortinstine, LtCol. James Paxton and SgtMaj. David Leikwold before being shuttled to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Headquarters for a roundtable briefing on border security with state, local and federal officials.
The president also traveled to San Luis to appraise a new section of border wall near County 22nd Street and the Salinity Canal.
During the roundtable briefing, the president declared that the nation is currently experiencing the “lowest number of illegal border crossings in many years.”
“My administration has done more than any other administration in history to secure our southern border,” Trump said. “Our border has never been more secure. Illegal immigration is down 84% from this time last year. Illegal crossings from Central America are down 97%. Nearly 450,000 pounds of drugs have been seized this year, and 2,337 criminal aliens have been apprehended. We’ve stopped asylum fraud, ended catch-and-release — if you look at so many of the different crimes that come through the border, they’re stopped.”
Now at 220 miles, the border wall is “on pace” to have 450 total miles of structure completed by the end of the calendar year, according to Trump, with 50 more miles to be added “almost immediately thereafter.”
In addition to “groundbreaking agreements” with Mexico to station over 20,000 Mexican soldiers on the U.S. border to further amplify border security, Trump said “a lot of progress” has been made with Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.
“Now when somebody comes over (the border illegally), whether it’s MS-13 or anybody else, we bring them back and they take them gladly,” he said. “In the previous administration, they didn’t take them at all. They wouldn’t take them — they said, ‘You keep them.’”
CLOSING LOOPHOLES
According to Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), progress has also been made to close “loopholes that have served as magnets over the last three years” for migrants illegally journeying north to the U.S.
“We’ve entered into a number of game-changing agreements with our northern triangle partners to stem the flow of illegal migrants as well,” Wolf said. “(Trump) specifically demanded Mexico step up their efforts and we’re seeing more and more migrants being turned around at Mexico’s southern border before they reach our own. We’re also addressing the abuse of the asylum system, clamping down on the use of frivolous asylum claims to illegally obtain work authorization here in the U.S. We’re also disrupting and dismantling dangerous cartels by leveraging the unique capabilities of the United States Coast Guard as well as the United States Navy. We’re attacking these criminals where they’re most vulnerable, and that’s at the sea.”
According to Wolf, these strides in border security are largely attributable to the president’s disregard for the “ineffective, conventional wisdom put forth by folks in D.C.” in favor of his own operators’ request for an “effective and lasting border wall system.”
“Border security is Homeland Security, and the first priority of any nation is to ensure the sovereignty by protecting the integrity of its borders,” he said. “You’ve responded by making available over $15 billion to fund this critical capability. Your support of the men and women of DHS and CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) is beyond comparison.”
Echoing Wolf, CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan concurred that border security coequals national security, italicizing the point that rather than a series of steel panels in the ground, the border wall is a complex system affording officials unprecedented capabilities to maximize that security in their sectors.
“It’s just common sense,” Morgan said. “We have to know who and what is coming to our borders and through our borders, and we have to be able to defend that. And with every new mile of new wall system, the operation capacity of CBP — specifically border patrol — is increased. Our ability to enforce the rule of law has increased, our ability to maintain integrity in the immigration system has increased, our ability to improve border security has increased and our ability to shape and drive the behavior of the cartels has also increased. Our ability to impede, deny and stop the vast threats that we have, have increased.”
HEALTH SECURITY
According to Trump, the border wall system has also served to mitigate further spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.
“Using our emergency public health authorities, we prevented a coronavirus catastrophe on the southern border, shutting down human smuggling and swiftly returning the crossers,” Trump said. “Without these public health measures, the southern border would be a global epicenter of the viral transmission and if you look at some of the towns on the other side of the wall — as an example, in California — we have a certain area that is heavily infected on the Mexico side and if we didn’t have a border wall there, it would really be a catastrophic situation.”
Echoed by Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls as he expressed gratitude for the president and DHS’ assistance in the “big surge of Central American families” the area experienced last year, border security is correlational to community health and wellness.
“If you fast-forwarded that situation to today and those families were coming through with COVID, that would be 5,200 people coming through my community, potentially, with COVID,” Nicholls said during the roundtable. “It’s simple math — the wall prevents people from coming, (and) that prevents the number of exposures we can have to COVID.”
VALUE OF PARTNERSHIP
“The men and women of DHS that live here, they’re our residents, they’re our friends, they’re our family members,” Nicholls continued. “It’s a very personal and very poignant fact for us to have those kinds of protections in place.”
Drawing from her experience working on the road in the early 2000s, Yuma Police Chief Susan Smith said the area has seen a “marked decline” in crimes related to undocumented immigrants. This, she noted, is due not only to the enhancement of the border wall system but also to partnerships.
“Yuma County is a very unique community in that all of the law enforcement work very collaboratively together from our federal, state and local partners,” Smith said during the roundtable. “I hope you get that takeaway when you leave here.”
Initially introduced by Trump as a “great friend” to both the state and the nation, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also emphasized the importance of all levels of leadership collaborating to quell illegal border crossings, cartel activity in the U.S. and human trafficking.
“For years Arizonans have heard empty talk about the border, and this is the first administration that has taken action,” said Ducey. “So I want to say how grateful I am for the partnership with Homeland Security, how your border patrol, your customs and border protection and ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) have all been helpful, the Army Corps of Engineers — not only what they’re doing on the wall but what they’re doing for potential surge capacity around COVID-19 — I think shows the best of what’s possible when there’s a partnership between the federal government and the state government.”