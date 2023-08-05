Presidential candidate Tim Scott, a Republican senator from South Carolina, visited Yuma on Friday.
He toured the border and held an informal roundtable conversation with representatives from a variety of sectors in an effort to better understand border security, including the flow of fentanyl and immigration.
Jonathan Lines, vice chair of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, took on the role of host and tour guide. They met Sheriff Leon Wilmot and farmer Cory Mellon at the border.
“He was here to gather facts and hear firsthand from local law enforcement,” Lines said. “He wanted to see the challenges with agriculture in its proximity to our border, as well as to visit with the hospital, regarding the outstanding millions of dollars spent directly relating to illegal entry into the United States.”
At the roundtable held at the Yuma Regional Medical Center, Scott heard about the impact of migrant surges on the community from representatives of the hospital, Yuma Community Food Bank and Amberly’s Place and other farmers.
He wants to increase the number of Border Patrol agents and add 1,000 immigration judges to expedite asylum cases.
“There are things that we can do literally from day one that will help reduce the flow of illegal immigration,” he said.
It’s not just a “Mexico problem,” he added. As far as national security, Scott noted that migrants from more than 160 countries have crossed the border, with more than 200 found on the national security watch list.
“The number of folks that are coming from countries that are having an adversarial relationship with us is spiking because there’s a sign somewhere out there that says the border is open,” he said.
Equally important as stopping the migrant surges is preventing the flow of fentanyl across the border, which has killed 70,000 Americans across the nation.
Lines pointed out that Yuma has up to 17 times more fentanyl poisonings than other areas. He introduced family friend Araceli Barrios, whose 18-year-old son Pancho Lopez died from fentanyl poisoning in 2019.
Barrios left Lines’ home with two of her smaller children and found her son in the throes of fentanyl poisoning. He passed away 10 days later without ever regaining consciousness.
Before her son’s death, Barrios had never heard of fentanyl. She noted that she can’t believe such a small pill can cause so much devastation. She believes that more education is needed because parents and kids don’t understand how dangerous fentanyl is.
Scott agreed, but added that it will take an “all hands on deck” coordinated effort, with both the government and community involved.
Scott proposed finishing the border wall and using surveillance technology to stop the flow of fentanyl. He also suggested putting pressure on the Mexican drug cartels who smuggle fentanyl into the U.S. As President, Scott said, he would freeze the assets of the Mexican cartels.
“We have the power to do that,” he noted.
Shara Whitehead, president and CEO of the Yuma Community Food Bank, noted that the food bank first found itself in crisis in 2019 with the first migrant wave. Before 2019, the food bank served 250,000 individuals annually. It now serves up to 340,000 individuals, with asylum seekers given documentation so they are eligible to go to the food bank.
“It’s getting to the point where we can’t handle the load,” Whitehead said.
Tori Bourguignon, director of Amberly’s Place, which serves 3,000-plus victims of abuse every year, including sex trafficking, a crime frequently perpetrated among migrants making the “perilous journey” to the U.S.
“And that victimization isn’t pretty, it’s not dinner table conversations. These are lives that we’re talking about, and so whatever you’re able to do in order to help folks to really have a clearer picture of the travesty, the loss, the human fallout of having a wide open door is crucial,” Bourguignon said.
Scott noted that human trafficking is preventable. “Frankly, having a wide open, vulnerable border only sends a false signal to the rest of the world and many of whom will die on the path here. There’s nothing compassionate about that. That’s tragic,” Scott said. “Actually, the most compassionate thing that we can do is tell people, ‘Don’t come to our border illegally.’”
Scott acknowledged the importance of Yuma farmers, who supply almost all the winter vegetables in North America.
Robbie Barkley, whose farming enterprises employ 500 workers, both domestic and H2A visa holders, said that they are increasingly battling regulatory pressures on both the state and federal levels. He asked that Scott help “at least stop the spread of these regulatory pressures that get dumped on us. We can’t compete with the rest of the world, and it gets more and more difficult all the time …
“We have to get better immigration laws, we have to get a secure border, and we need bigger gates so we can allow people to come in more expeditiously on a legal basis, and not use an app to come in as an illegal,” Barkley said.
“If I was President of the United States, I would delete the app,” Scott replied.
Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer at YRMC, noted that the hospital, the only one within a 300-mile radius, takes care of everyone who walks through the door, documented or undocumented.
“But all of that comes at a price. When you have 85% of patients between Medicare, Medicaid or no insurance, then even one migrant really impacts our profitability,” Magu said.
Another problem is recruiting physicians to an area known for migrant surges, he added.
Machele Headington, vice president marketing and support services, asked Scott to keep mental health in mind.
Scott said he would “listen to the experts” and absorb the information given to him, including 15 border security solutions offered by Wilmot on behalf of the sheriffs of 31 border counties.
“I want to absorb the information and use his expertise to improve my ability to serve the American people and specifically counties that are contiguous to our southern border, so that we can have a President who doesn’t just understand the issue. I listen to the experts. That’s when you solve problems,” Scott said.