First, we want to thank you for your patience. On Friday night, a critical piece of equipment failed in the Yuma Sun’s pressroom, forcing us to print in Phoenix unexpectedly.
First, we want to thank you for your patience. On Friday night, a critical piece of equipment failed in the Yuma Sun’s pressroom, forcing us to print in Phoenix unexpectedly.
That meant we had to go to press early with a much smaller paper than we expected.
The piece of equipment that failed is called a plate bender. Every page that goes on the press must first be imaged onto a metal plate. That plate is then bent to fit over a series of cylinders on the press, which then rotate from the ink well to the paper to print a page.
The bad news today is that plate bender is still broken, requiring electronic parts that we can’t get until some time next week.
But there is a bit of good news.
One of our amazing team members, Dave Paschall, is a mechanical genius. He was able to take a piece of equipment from our museum – an antique plate bender – and get it functioning to bend plates to meet our current needs. (Thank you, Dave!)
Today, we were able to print in Yuma with almost-normal deadlines. But because we are using the antique plate bender, we can’t print in color. Color pages require four plates that must be lined up, and we can’t quite make that magic happen with the equipment at hand.
However, we are pushing ahead, thinking of these pages as unique editions under extremely unusual circumstances.
As always, our top priority is to deliver our readers the news, regardless of our circumstances.
We thank you for your patience and understanding, and ask you to please bear with us over the next few days as we work out the bugs!
We also want to give a special thank you to our newsroom and production teams for their Herculean efforts this weekend. We appreciate each of you!
