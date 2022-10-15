Sometimes readers, things are simply out of our control.
Friday evening, our press was knocked out of commission unexpectedly, forcing the Yuma Sun to shift gears and print this edition in Phoenix.
However, that meant building the entire edition by 8 p.m. … giving our newsroom team just over an hour to put this together.
We know we’re missing some big sports stories tonight. As we type this, the San Diego Padres are up 1-0 vs. the Dodgers in the bottom of the third inning, and our high school football teams are just taking to the field.
Hopefully, we’re back in action for Sunday’s paper, bringing you these sports stories and more.
Please check in with www.YumaSun.com for stories that we couldn’t get into the print edition – including our local high school football scores.
In the meantime, thank you for your patience and understanding!
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Abundant sunshine. High 84F. Winds light and variable.
