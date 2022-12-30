Border wall containers
A Yuma County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle turns onto County 8th Street from the Yuma Levee Road Thursday morning. In the background are shipping containers ordered into place to fill a gap in the bollard style steel border fence.

 Photo by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

PHOENIX – Arizona taxpayers are going to spend another $76 million to take down the shipping containers along the border that Gov. Doug Ducey used state dollars to put there in the first place.

Copies of new contracts show the Department of Administration has agreed to pay AshBritt Management & Logistics $57.2 million to tear down the containers in Cochise County and transport them to Tucson. That is on top of the $95 million allocated to the company to put them there in the first place.

