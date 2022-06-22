New merit-based college scholarship opportunities will soon be available for students enrolled in Primavera Online School.
The tuition-free public charter school educates students from kindergarten through 12th grade throughout all of Arizona, including Yuma. Depending on their grades and GPAs, high school juniors and seniors, in particular, have a chance to receive scholarship money thanks to Primavera’s partnership with StrongMind.
According to a press release from Primavera, StrongMind software partners with schools to provide educational services and a comprehensive digital curriculum that improves student success. It will begin funding scholarships during the 2022-2023 school year so that recipients can pay for college, vocational school and certifications as they work toward an accredited high school diploma recognized by universities and colleges nationwide.
“At Primavera, we are so proud of our students and the hard work they put into their schoolwork every day,” said Primavera Online Executive Director of Academics Jason Tourville. “So it is with great excitement that we introduce this new opportunity that will reward student success.”
To be eligible for the scholarship opportunities, students in grades 11-12 must be enrolled full-time at Primavera Online for at least two years and graduate from the school. Upon graduation, students may receive scholarship money based on the grades they have earned for their completed courses. After successfully graduating from Primavera Online High School, students could earn up to $2,400. The final amount will depend on their GPAs.
Interested families can learn more or enroll their children at PrimaveraOnline.com.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.