Yuma’s water is a prime target, according to an attorney.
Steve Moore, the city’s attorney on water issues, warned the City Council that Yuma’s high-priority water rights have put a target on its supply.
“We’ve been a prime target for a long time,” Moore said.
The region’s agriculture water rights are also highly positioned.
“Irrigation rights in Yuma are very high priority and sought after,” Moore said.
Moore on Feb. 17 updated the City Council on current water issues, including a proposed water transfer and other water issues.
In 2019, GSF Farms, which is owned by the investment company Greenstone, requested the transfer of 2,083 acre-feet of fourth-priority Colorado River water from farmland in La Paz County to Queen Creek in central Arizona.
Yuma and other river communities strongly opposed the water transfer due to fears that it would set a precedent that puts local river water supplies at risk. Greenstone owns several thousand acres of irrigation farmland in Yuma County.
In spite of the opposition, on Sept. 4, the Arizona Department of Water Resources recommended the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation approve the transfer of 1,078 acre-feet of river water to Queen Creek while retaining 1,005 acre-feet of river water for consumptive use on 540 acres in La Paz County.
“The federal government usually listens to the state in these matters, which is why we felt pretty comfortable because we believed that ADWR was going to not recommend the transfer. We thought the federal government would stand up to them. Now we’ve got exactly the opposite problem,” Moore said.
He explained that after the initial recommendation, Greenstone continued to meet with the ADWR and the state agency issued a second recommendation. On Jan. 20, the ADWR recommended the transfer of 2,033 acre-feet while retaining 50 acre-feet for future consumptive use on the property.
Greenstone now plans to develop 280 acres of the farmland into a 40-lot single-family residential subdivision. The remaining 200-plus acres will return to a natural vegetative state. They call this process “buy and dry,” which means “they buy the land and dry it up and take the water,” Moore said. “They sold the water only to Queen Creek. They kept all the land, the purchase price was $21 million. They got multiple returns on their investment without even selling the land.
“And the water is not theirs to sell because it’s an allocation from the federal government, Colorado River water, so they can’t technically sell it, but by this process, the state agreed to transfer the contract. For $21 million, they’re going to give up their Colorado River water rights to the Town of Queen Creek,” Moore explained.
Proposed legislation that would protect the river from any further water transfers is “going nowhere,” Moore said. “So legislation is not doing as well as we hoped.”
However, with a new federal administration and a new Secretary of the Interior and Bureau of Reclamation officials, the river communities, including Yuma, hope the outcome might change. The Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency under the Department of Interior, controls the water contracts.
The river communities are now asking for full compliance of the National Environmental Policy Act “because we all know this is just the start of taking water off the river, and so we’re going to fight through the NEPA compliance procedures,” Moore said.
Mayor Doug Nicholls asked if the ADWR and the other agencies have concerns that the water transfer “will create a commodity situation where water is sold like we sell hay and whatever the market price will bear is where the water will go and essentially drain” water supplies.
Moore noted that this is what is happening in California “and other places” where a lot of entities are marketing and investing in water.
“So that whole marketing issue is showing more and more that the East Coast Wall Street people are intending to do water marketing in the West. That is evident,” Moore noted.
The local concern is that GSF Farms/Greenstone entities may own as much as 6,000 acres under irrigation in eastern Yuma County. “Six thousand acres in Yuma County, that’s a lot of water,” he said.
“From my particular perspective, if you are going to fallow land and take away the economic development, it would be better to fallow the land in Maricopa County and keep the economic development there in Maricopa County. If we fallowed land here, then we could keep the economic development in Yuma County, but if you take it from Yuma County or La Paz County to Maricopa County, then it’s just gone,” Moore said.
Councilman Gary Knight asked whether the city or citizens can lobby the federal agencies and/or government. Moore said that they could go through their senators and representatives to make sure they explain to the new administration and the Department of Interior “how much we are opposed to the transfer of the water.”
With a new senator and new administration, “it all starts over,” he added.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop asked whether removing water from the river reduces the river elevation and usage. “Technically, if you were to take the same amount of water out of the river,” Moore replied. “Let’s use Yuma. If you take an amount of water, Yuma’s allocation, we’re returning about a third of what we take out of the river back to the river for return credits. I don’t know the return flow situation in Cibola, in La Paz County, but I guarantee that if you’re removing it to central Arizona, none of it is returning to the river. Yes, it’s going to have an impact.”
Councilman Mike Shelton asked about the “forces that are in favor of the transfer.” Moore noted that a large number of people would like Colorado River water transferred to central Arizona, including a governor’s committee and subcommittees that deal with water issues. They are constantly looking for ways to augment water supplies, perhaps through groundwater or desalination, but ultimately they feel the need for a source of “new” water.
The only place for “new” water is the Colorado River because it’s renewable, as opposed to groundwater, which is gone once it’s taken it out.
Consequently, Moore warned, “we’re going to be under constant assault. I’ve been around these battles 40 to 50 years. They’re not changing. They’re just getting worse.”
Councilman Chris Morris asked whether anything else could be done to stop the “water investments to purchase land and dry them out.”
“Greenstone is a hedge fund, so they deal in money. So I suppose if you went and offered to buy out 6,000 acres of farmland in Yuma County for a high price, they probably would listen to you, but then they would turn around and buy 12,000 acres in Yuma County somewhere else. So I don’t know if it’s something locally we’ll be able to turn around without the help of the state and federal government,” Moore said.