Today, Prison Hill Brewing Company raises a glass to its kitchen manager, Jose Moreno – perhaps better known as “O.G.” – who is receiving at-home hospice care following sudden onset liver-related issues and a terminal diagnosis.
From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., all of the 278 S. Main St. establishment’s food and beverage sales will go directly to the Moreno family to help cover anticipated end-of-life expenses.
“It’s not a percentage of the profit; it’s every penny,” said owner Chris Wheeler. “I would love to alleviate that burden for the family, because it’s already been so hard. When his liver began to fail, it did so very quickly – to the point of not having the option to be put on the transplant list. The timeline just didn’t work. Had it happened more gradually, there’s a chance that it wouldn’t have turned out this way.”
Moreno is more than just a member of Prison Hill’s original crew, according to Wheeler. One of only two day-one employees still serving time at the establishment, Moreno’s relationship with Prison Hill traces back to the planning and construction stages; he’s responsible for a great deal of the metalwork inside the building, as well as many of the menu items locals have grown to love.
“He knew his stuff,” Wheeler said of Moreno, who’s worked in local kitchens for nearly 30 years. “If you enjoyed food at Prison Hill, O.G. had a hand in that.”
Today’s limited menu will feature a “good chunk” of Prison Hill staples, pared down to ensure expedient service and a gratifying dining experience for patrons.
According to Wheeler, Arizona Beer and Cider, along with several breweries featured on Prison Hill’s beer list, have donated a variety of beverages and auction items; Shamrock Foods has donated 100% of the fare being served today, and staff from other downtown eateries are volunteering their time to help serve and man the back of the house.
So is the entirety of Prison Hill’s staff. While donating their time was by no means mandatory, the gesture is a testament to the way Yumans come together to take care of their own, Wheeler said.
“When it was clear that he wasn’t going to make it through this, I called a staff meeting and gave them the update,” Wheeler said. “I said, ‘(Moreno) is going to have some end-of-life expenses. He’s not gone yet, we’re not throwing a bereavement party, but we’re going to send him off in a good retirement.’ There wasn’t a dry eye in the house; one by one, everybody got up and put their name on a sheet (to work) and that was that. All of a sudden I didn’t just have a full staff – I’m overstaffed. That’s what Yumans do.”
Moreno’s absence leaves a palpable void throughout Prison Hill that won’t dissolve overnight, but according to Wheeler, everyone is “trudging along” – because anything less would be unacceptable, according to Moreno’s standards.
“Right now that’s one of those things that you’re keenly aware of – walking in and, where you would normally see him, he’s not there,” Wheeler said. “It’s hard to have a piece of Prison Hill go away like this. It’s just untimely; the finality of it is a little rough. This (event) is a tribute to a life well lived and a thanks for everything he’s done for me.”
For those wondering why an employer would go to such lengths for one of their staff, Wheeler’s answer is twofold.
“First, he was my friend; and second, there wouldn’t really be a Prison Hill if it wasn’t for him,” Wheeler said. “If I don’t have the good sense to understand that and be thankful for that, then I’m probably in the wrong business. What I have now, I have to give him credit for; he’s helped me along the way, and Prison Hill wouldn’t be what it is today if it didn’t have his touch on it.”