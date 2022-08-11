A Yuma County Superior Court Judge sentenced Jacob Elijah Allen on Wednesday to nine years in prison in connection to two armed robberies and a shooting.
Allen, who was sentenced by Superior Court Judge David Haws, had previously pled guilty to two counts of armed robbery in a plea agreement with prosecutors.
He was also given credit for 684 days he has already served while in custody.
“There has been a previous determination of guilt in these cases,” Judge Haws said in handing down the sentences, which he also ordered were to be served concurrently – meaning at the same time.
In return for Allen’s pleas of guilt, multiple other charges against him – including six counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – were dismissed.
Attorney Jose Padilla, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, represented Allen.
According to Yuma police, at about midnight Sept. 23, 2020, officers responded to two armed robbery calls where the suspect allegedly brandished a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money.
The first armed robbery occurred at 1:21 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store in the 820 block of West 32nd Street. The second armed robbery happened at 1:44 a.m. at the Circle K at 695 S. 4th Ave.
There were no reported injuries during either of the robberies. Allen was taken into custody two days later, on Sept. 25, 2020.
While in custody, he was re-arrested and later charged in relation to a shooting that also happened on Sept. 25.
At approximately midnight, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Madison Avenue. The initial investigation revealed that an unidentified suspect opened fire at a residence in that location.
There were no reported injuries and Allen was later identified as a suspect in the case.