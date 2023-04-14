Derek Runnion was murdered in March of 2021, and his remains were spread from Somerton to California.
On Thursday, one of the two people charged in connection to his death was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Erick Chavez was sentenced during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of kidnapping in a plea agreement with prosecutors.
In return for his guilty plea, charges of first-degree murder and premeditated first-degree against him were dismissed.
Superior Court Roger Nelson sentenced Chavez to 25 years for the murder charge and 15 years for the kidnapping charge and ordered the terms to be served consecutively.
Runnion’s father, who spoke at the hearing via telephone, said he would never understand why Chavez and co-defendant Jonissa Jones murdered his son.
“No matter what the sentence is, it will never be satisfying,” he said. “The only thing we can hope for is that they rot in their prison cells.”
Chavez was also sentenced to a combined 33-1/2 years in five other unrelated cases.
The sentences will be served concurrently to the 40 years he received in the murder and kidnapping case.
Chavez and Jones were charged in connection to Runnion’s death in July 2021.
According to Yuma police, Runnion, 31, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on March 22, 2021, when he left his apartment to go meet with someone who was going to fix his car.
On April 1, Yuma police received information that led officers to Runnion’s remains, along with his burnt vehicle.
Runnion had been shot in the back, stabbed multiple times in the head, and his body burned.
Chavez and Jones had convinced Runnion to give them his knives and go someplace to do drugs with them prior to the murder.
One of Runnion’s family members was a witness against Chavez in an unrelated case as well.
Jones, who pled guilty to Runnion’s murder in a plea agreement, was sentenced to life in prison in May 2022.
