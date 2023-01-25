A prisoner at the Yuma County jail had to be restrained Tuesday afternoon when he became uncooperative while he was at the ProMed building in Yuma.
According to Yuma County Sheriff Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the incident happened at approximately 12:02 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Ridgeview Drive.
Pavlak said the prisoner became unruly during a routine medical appointment and started to struggle with the detention officer.
In the course of restraining the prisoner, the detention officer radioed for backup, with several Yuma police officers responding to the call.
“They were able to detain him and get him back into custody,” Pavlak said.
Pavlak added that the prisoner was immediately returned to the jail and there were no reports of any injuries.